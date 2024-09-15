State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,833 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $74.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.