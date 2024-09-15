State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

