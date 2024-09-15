State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.07 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,837 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EL opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

