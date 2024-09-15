State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.47 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $202.72 and a twelve month high of $296.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

