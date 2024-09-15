State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Raymond James by 3,480.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after purchasing an additional 474,622 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James by 17.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 820.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 176,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after buying an additional 174,286 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

