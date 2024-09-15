State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $184,713,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.88. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.