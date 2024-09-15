State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,329 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

