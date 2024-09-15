State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,047 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS opened at $28.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

