State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 124,112 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,112 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.