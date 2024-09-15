State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 135,645 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,645 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

YUMC opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

