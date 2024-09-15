State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,494 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,143,388,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $78.08 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

