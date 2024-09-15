State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,709 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,467 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.