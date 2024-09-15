State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 229,773 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,773 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

