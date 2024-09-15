State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,092 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 384,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $262.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

