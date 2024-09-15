State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 296,005 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,005 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

