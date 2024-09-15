State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 66,188 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,188 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $118.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.