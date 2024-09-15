State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 63,741 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 28,925.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $166,860,000 after buying an additional 2,194,603 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,070,642. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

