Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 557,832 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 687,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,489,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,590 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

