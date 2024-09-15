TD Asset Management Inc Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

