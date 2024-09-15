Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,665,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.