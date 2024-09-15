Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

