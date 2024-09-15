Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $38,458,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $225.84 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $2,791,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $2,791,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $968,119.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,261.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,854 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,064 over the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

