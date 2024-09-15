Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

