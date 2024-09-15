Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

