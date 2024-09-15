Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.26 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,894 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,216 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

