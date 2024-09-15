Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $58,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,037,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $110.75 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.