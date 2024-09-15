Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Exponent by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exponent by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Stock Up 2.0 %

Exponent stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.