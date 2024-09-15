Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.