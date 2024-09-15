Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.87 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,936,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of EXLS opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

