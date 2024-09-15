Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 134,911 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $211.95 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

