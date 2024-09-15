Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 4,377 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Select Medical worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

