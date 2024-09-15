Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of RadNet worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in RadNet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RDNT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

