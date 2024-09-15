Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 12,708 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,857,000 after purchasing an additional 249,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,880,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

