Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 21,498 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

