Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 5,237 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,947,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

