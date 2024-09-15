The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in The Cigna Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI opened at $364.72 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.22.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.