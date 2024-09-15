The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 257.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.27 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

