The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $242.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

