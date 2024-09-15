TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $66,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after acquiring an additional 568,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,717,000 after buying an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $22,081,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after buying an additional 308,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of TTE opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

