Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $186.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.