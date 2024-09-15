Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

