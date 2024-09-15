United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

