US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in US Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.