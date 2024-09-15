Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

