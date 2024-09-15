Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $230.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

