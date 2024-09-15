Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,393,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.