Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,105 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

