Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1,925.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

