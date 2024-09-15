Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $379.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $385.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.65.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

