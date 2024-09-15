Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

